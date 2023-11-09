BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Dickinson woman was in good spirits when she came to the North Dakota Lottery office in Bismarck Wednesday to claim what she thought was $600 in winnings.

Her ticket was from the October 7 draw. She checked it at a lottery retailer and thought her winning numbers added up to $600.

When she arrived at the Lottery office, she learned she made a mistake — her $600 ticket was actually worth $150,000 when the numbers were officially verified.

Told of her larger winnings, the Dickinson woman said she planned to do a little shopping before she returned home.

Also on Wednesday, the Belcourt winner of the November 4 lottery draw stopped in at the lottery office to claim his $100,000 Powerball with Power Play prize.

He told lottery officials he hadn’t given much thought to what he would do with the winnings, as it all hadn’t sunk in yet. Once he gets the cash in the bank, he said he was sure things would come to mind.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 11 draw is $220 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit lottery.nd.gov.