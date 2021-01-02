Dietitian explains the dangers of dieting as a New Year’s resolution

It’s that time of year when people make New Year’s Resolutions trying to make healthy lifestyle changes, the main one being diets.

KX News spoke with a dietitian about the dangers of dieting.

It seems like every year right after people pop the champagne and scream Happy New Year they’re ready to make drastic life style changes like changing what they eat.

But Rachel Iverson a Sanford Health registered dietitian says peoples bodies work differently, plain and simple.

“What works for one person, may not work for them long term. May cause actually nutrition deficiencies that impact metabolism as well as disease processes later in life,” said Iverson.

Iverson says one of the most common mistakes she sees is people cutting certain items completely out of their lives.

“Unfortunately again with those binge and restrict cycles. When we cut one thing out we tend to over indulge on both the other things around us and that same thing later,” explained Iverson.

But she says there are ways you can improve your diet:

Make sure you eat 5 servings of fruits and veggies a day More than half of your grains should be whole grain Make sure to drink enough water Ask your self if what you are currently eating is satisfying?

“And so every time you fluctuate 20 or more pounds up and down after a diet you’re really, from calorie restriction, you’re really increasing your risk for obesity and earlier death,” explained Iverson.

Iverson says the best option is to meet with a local expert or doctor to discuss a plan that not only works for you but your life style.