NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), which is the parent company of KX News, this morning issued the below joint statement:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”

We will keep you updated if anything changes.