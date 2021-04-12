Discrepancies found in two North Dakota counties from November election

Discrepancies were found in not one, but two counties from the November general election.

The North Dakota State Canvassing Board went over the mistakes made in Cass and Sioux Counties.

The Secretary of State’s office found that Sioux County included an additional 192 ballots in its election total. This was the result of a test count not being fully cleared before tabulating the election results.

Cass County lost a total of 385 ballots in the process of switching removable drives from early voting and Election Day.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says once tallied, though, there were not significant changes to any race.

“Canvassing boards in Cass County and Sioux County, they met and recertified the results. And because that changes the statewide total, the state canvassing board had to meet and recertify the results. They didn’t impact the outcome of any of the elections, but the numbers did change a little bit,” explained Jaeger.

All members of the state’s canvassing board signed off on the results.