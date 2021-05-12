District censures lawmakers who voted to expel Simons

Ripple effects continue over the vote to expel former Rep. Luke Simons this past legislative session for his behavior toward women in the Capitol.

Now months later, Republicans statewide are signaling their disapproval of that decision.

Constituents at GOP district reorganization meetings have voted to censure their representatives over the past few weeks — including District 6 in Minot, which voted 29 to 28 to censure both Reps. Dick Anderson and Paul Thomas, who voted to expel Simons.

The censure itself simply sends a message to those lawmakers that some in the party aren’t happy with the vote.

District Chairman Charlie Adams says the process was respectful as members discussed the topic, then voted by a show of hands.

“There was a couple of motions brought forward for censures of our two state representatives. The reasoning was for the lack of due process, or perceived lack of due process, that the legislature took when expelling a member of their own House,” Adams said.

Adams said censures aren’t common at the reorganization meetings. It’s the first time he’s seen it happen during his involvement in the last seven years.