District Court bans FM Mechanical from doing business in North Dakota

Contractor Steve Mitchell was banned in court on Sept. 3 from doing business in North Dakota as FM Mechanical after he violated consumer fraud and licensing laws.

According to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, Cass County District Court banned Mitchell after they found he was operating without a contractor’s license and performed “poor quality work.”

The court also found that Mitchell had violated a May 2020 agreement with the State that required him to refund $8,000 to a consumer before he would be eligible to operate as a contractor. He never refunded the consumer. The court also ordered him to pay $3,982 in penalties, costs and restitution to other affected consumers.

According to Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection division, Mitchell has ignored Stenehjem’s instructions and the court’s previous orders to stop his contractor services.

Stenehjem says contractors doing jobs valued at $4,000 or more must be licensed by the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State’s office maintains a searchable registry of licensed contractors, available online at https://sos.nd.gov/business/contractors.