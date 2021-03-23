Divide county announces automatic burn ban and fire emergency

The board of Divide County Commissioners declared a Fire Emergency and Automatic Burn Ban, including a ban on ignition of fireworks, garbage burning, campfires, and non-essential off-road vehicle operation.

The Fire Emergency and Automatic Burn Ban will remain in effect as long as the U.S. Forest Service Fire Danger Rating is deemed Very High or Extreme and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Divide County.

Divide County reports it has endured drought conditions through the fall of 2020 and remains in severe drought. They report there is a high volume of dry vegetation that can burn and allow fire to spread rapidly.

