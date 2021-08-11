DOCR helps out at Bismarck zoo for United Way Day of Caring

As part of the United Way’s Day of Caring, Missouri River Correctional Center inmates and staff were giving back at the Dakota Zoo.

Twenty-seven inmates worked side-by-side with 11 staff members volunteering all over the zoo.

The group helped stain and paint wood, cut down trees and other manual labor work throughout the grounds.

Being able to work and volunteer gives the crew a sense of pride in helping the community.

“We make mistakes and it’s nice that the community allows us to come out and help. And I know a lot of people come here with the pandemic getting over, but little kids are going to love it. It’s cool to know we’re appreciated and we appreciate being able to come out,” explained Marc Roger.

Throughout the Bismarck-Mandan area, there are more than 1,000 volunteers working on 65 projects for the Day of Caring.