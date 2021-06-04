DOCR transferring some female inmates to Mandan

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will begin to transfer some female inmates to Heart River Correctional Center in Mandan.

Formerly known as the Youth Correctional Center, the facility will house minimum custody women who are in treatment.

This month approximately 15 female inmates will be transferred from the State Hospital in Jamestown and the Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England.

Director Dave Krabbenhoft says the move will help transition women back into the community.

“With our correctional resources that we have in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Most of the women come from this area. It’s closer to home, it’s easier to visit. We have access to more professional services whether it had been the DOCR or the medical community in Bismarck-Mandan,” explained Krabbenhoft.

The decision was made in this last legislative session to move the inmates.

Krabbenhoft says one of the long term goals is to build a facility for women at the Mandan location.