(KXNET) — If you’re having a sense of deja vu with the weather today, there’s a good reason for it — Exactly a year ago, we were going through similar weather conditions.

On February 21, 2022, we were cleaning up from a massive snow storm that dumped a lot of the white stuff all over. High winds didn’t help conditions, either. Nor did the cold.

Snowy day Feb. 21, 2022

In 2022 on this day, KX News talked with Jake Wutzke, the owner of Bis-Man Outdoor Services, who had been up for hours clearing the path of snow.

“We do mostly commercial parking lots, we got about 30 parking lots done,” Wutzke said. “I enjoy the snow. I’d much rather have snow than cold any day.”

Well, Jake will get his snow — but he’ll also have some artic cold days, too, this year. The Bismarck-Mandan area is expected to have subzero temperatures through Friday. In 2022, bitterly cold temperatures also dominated the weather in the region for several days.

Pushing snow in Bismarck, Feb. 21, 2022

A number of multiple vehicle crashes were reported on I-94 and I-29 Monday — and such was the case one year ago, with multiple pile-ups on I-94 near the Fargo area. In 2022, half a dozen people were taken to the hospital with injuries related to the crashes.

As the old saying goes, “The more things change, the more they remain the same.” February and snowstorms go hand-in-hand, it seems.