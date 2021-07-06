Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot starts #WishlistWednesday for donation needs

Hygiene products may be something many take for granted, but for others, they’re necessities they don’t always have. That’s why the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot is looking for toiletry items to give to their visitors.

They started a hashtag #WishlistWednesday on their Facebook page to let people know exactly what items are needed. Executive Director Jill Mcdonald said they have limited storage space so these posts let people know the necessities.

“We typically will go through oddball things like garbage bags, ziplock bags,” Mcdonald said. “If we are in need of shampoo, conditioner, that type of thing it goes on there. Those are the things we definitely go through.”

The center posts a wishlist every Wednesday on its Facebook page. If you have items to donate, you can call the center at 701-852-2258 to schedule a drop-off day and time.