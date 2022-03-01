Workers sorting through donations for the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot were surprised to find marijuana inside one of the bags — and even more surprised to find it was donated by local law enforcement.

When the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch thrift store receives donations, they are sent to the ranch to be sorted.

After a person sorting through bags found what they thought to be drugs, the warehouse manager reached out to the facility director.



“She notified me that one of her employees found a garbage bag that was donated and inside the donated bag, there was some other bags that contained what appeared to be drugs and may some drug-related paraphernalia,” said Facility Director Mike McCloud.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office was called to get the marijuana.

The marijuana was from the Berthold Police Department.



“We bring in clothes, blankets and food to people who reach to us, and those are people all over Ward County and sometimes other counties,” said Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt.

A recently closed case involved marijuana, and the evidence was set out to be destroyed.



“What we pretty positively believe happened is that when the donations were put into the truck, that marijuana that was supposed to be destroyed was inadvertently placed in there with them,” said Schmidt. “Which is an unfortunate accident.”

The marijuana was returned to the department and was then destroyed.

Schmidt says the department prides itself on professionalism and describes this as an embarrassing situation.

“We obviously are very sorry that that happened,” said Schmidt. “And we take full responsibility and want everyone to be assured that this has been addressed.”

He also says there will be changes to make sure this never happens again.



“We’ve investigated this, reviewed it, and have even taken more stringent policies and procedures,” said Schmidt.

McCloud also says that while all donations are sorted through, staff will look before reaching into donation bags and will wear gloves when needed.

The Berthold City Attorney also released the following statement about the situation:

“The City’s investigation is ongoing. What has been determined so far is that, after the successful prosecution of a drug case and expiration of the time for appeals, the Chief of Police began disposing of contraband that was no longer needed as evidence. The evidence included a bag of marijuana that had been seized. The bag was removed from the Police Department’s secure evidence room and marked for destruction in accordance with department policy.

In the same timeframe, the Police Department had gathered multiple bags of clothing and toys donated by the community for delivery to a Minot charity. It appears that the bag containing the marijuana was mistakenly placed with the donation bags. There is no reason to believe that this was anything other than an unintentional and unfortunate oversight. No active investigation or prosecution was compromised.”