Donations No Longer Needed for Sunset Bluffs Apartment Fire Victims

The Mandan organization in charge of helping victims of the Sunset Bluffs Apartment Fire say they do not need any more items from the community.

In mid-July, a fire tore through the apartment building, displacing several dozen people.

Since that time, members in the community have donated clothes, food, furniture, and other household items needed to help people get back on their feet.

But, they say they no longer need the donations. What they do need–are some volunteers.

They’re asking for people to help those who were displaced– move into other apartments.

If you are interested in helping, Click this Facebook link and send a message to organizers.