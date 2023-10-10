BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you’re on Medicaid and you get a particular letter in the mail from North Dakota Health and Human Services requiring action on your part, take the action — it’s not spam.

Since April, North Dakota HHS has started regular Medicaid renewal updates for people whose coverage was temporarily extended due to the COVID-19 public health emergency to make sure they still qualify.

That means that some Medicaid members may lose their coverage if they don’t certain steps.

One of those is a letter from the state, asking you to complete some paperwork and returning the papers within 30 days.

If you receive such a letter and form and don’t fill it out and return it, North Dakota HHS says, otherwise, you will lose your Medicaid coverage even if you still qualify.

You can learn more about the North Dakota Medicaid renewal process here at North Dakota HHS.