‘Don’t touch them’: Game and Fish reminds North Dakotans to leave baby animals alone

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding well-intentioned humans who want to pick up and rescue what appear to be orphaned baby animals this time of year to not touch them.

Game and Fish say more often than not, young animals are not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is probably nearby. Anytime a young wild animal has human contact its chance for survival decreases significantly.

They say the only time a baby animal should be picked up is if it is in an unnatural situation, such as a young songbird found on a doorstep. In that case, the young bird can be moved to the closest suitable habitat.