Doosan Bobcat to suspend production

Doosan Bobcat is temporarily suspending production at manufacturing facilities.

Facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota will shut down starting Monday, April 6.

They say facilities will resume normal operations Monday, April 20.

Uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions because of COVID-19 are behind the decision. They say they will still provide support and services to meet the needs of dealers and customers during the suspension of production.

The company says this will affect 2,200 employees in North Dakota, including 660 in Bismarck.

The employees have been told to file for unemployment and the company is working with the state to hopefully waive the 1-week waiting people for unemployment benefits.