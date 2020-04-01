Doosan Bobcat to suspend production

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doosan Bobcat is temporarily suspending production at manufacturing facilities.
Facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota will shut down starting Monday, April 6.
They say facilities will resume normal operations Monday, April 20.

Uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions because of COVID-19 are behind the decision. They say they will still provide support and services to meet the needs of dealers and customers during the suspension of production.

The company says this will affect 2,200 employees in North Dakota, including 660 in Bismarck.
The employees have been told to file for unemployment and the company is working with the state to hopefully waive the 1-week waiting people for unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Workforce Coordnation Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordnation Center"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tioga Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Medical Center"

Tioga Med Center TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Med Center TikTok"

Kathleen Neset

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen Neset"

Online Predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Predators"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge