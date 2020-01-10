DOT Construction Projects Across Western North Dakota

This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Today, we wrap our tour with the Department of Transportation.

The DOT tells us they have around $43 million dollars of work planned around the Bismarck area.

Major projects include the repaving of Highway 83 from Calgary Ave to Wilton

They also need to seal Interstate 94 due last years Mandan Construction zone.

Other projects include shoulder widening on Highway 36 from Wilton to Wing.

Building a roundabout just north of Beulah.

Continued work on the Long X Bridge south of Watford City.

Completing the Highway 83 west bypass in Minot and paving highway 37 from Garrison to Highway 83.

The DOT tells us included in the Highway 83 work from Bismarck to Wilton will be the creation of a new safety corridor…

“What that means is there will be some wider pavement markings, some extra signing and that will go all the way all the way to Washburn is where we’ll do the safety corridor project on,” Wade Swenson, DOT Operations Director.

Crews will also repave Highway 281 in Devils Lake from Sheyenne to Highway 57.

The DOT also hopes to wrap up the Main Ave project in Fargo later this year.