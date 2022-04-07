Efforts are underway by the state Department of Transportation to see that all North Dakota voters have what they need to make their voices heard.

Uniquely, in North Dakota, voter registration is not required.

But stipulations do apply.

Thousands of Native and non-Native residents are said to have PO boxes listed on their IDs.

In 2018, the Supreme Court declined to overturn North Dakota’s ID law that requires residents to show an ID, or tribal ID, with a current residential address, in which PO boxes don’t qualify.

But the NDDOT Director Brad Schaffer said it’s their goal to ensure everyone can vote in the upcoming elections by offering non-driver photo IDs — which is why they held an event in New Town on Thursday.

“It’s important for us to provide access for everyone to this identification card for voting. And of course, this being an election year we wanted to make sure everyone had that opportunity to get them for voting,” said Assistant Director of Licensing Rachel Mount.

In past years, some Indigenous communities are said to have struggled to acquire new addresses and new IDs in the weeks leading up to elections.

For some, this partnership between the NDDOT, Spirit Lake and MHA Nation comes as a relief as voting time approaches.

“It will help my son because otherwise, he wouldn’t have a state ID. He doesn’t leave town that much so, he’s hard to get to Minot to do this. So it’s nice that you guys came here,” said Joleen Steele.

The NDDOT collected photos and documents at the Northern Lights Wellness Center in New Town.

The requirements to obtain a non-driver photo ID card include being 18 or older, providing a certified birth certificate or social security card and proof of a North Dakota physical address.

But what if someone doesn’t have a physical address?

“There is options; we’ve been very fortunate to work with every situation. So, often they can get documentation from their enrollment offices from different entities…maybe utilities of some kind, letters such as maybe resident statements that they do live with or reside with another family member of some kind. So we do have several options where it’s very obtainable to get the ID and the requirements met,” said Mount.

The ID cards provided through this initiative are free.

The documents will process overnight and be mailed to the residents within five days.

If you missed the event, you can go to any of the NDDOT websites or make an appointment to receive an eligible voting ID.