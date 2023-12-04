BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced in a press release today that he is suspending his campaign for President.

The statement from Burgum comes prior to Wednesday’s fourth Republican presidential debate which Burgum had failed to qualify for.

In his release, Burgum stated the following:

“We launched our campaign for President on June 7 clear-eyed about our mission: bring a business leader and proven governor’s voice to the fight for the best of America. We are a nation built on freedom, liberty, and personal responsibility. A nation where neighbors help neighbors, and where innovation, not regulation, lifts us all to reach our highest potential. We remain committed to improving the lives of every American by moving America 180 degrees in the opposite direction of Joe Biden on three critical issues – the economy, energy, and national security.“

Burgum concluded his press release by thanking all of his supporters.

“We are deeply grateful for each and every person who supported us with their ideas, prayers, advocacy, encouragement and enthusiasm. Kathryn and I will always remain committed to fighting for the people who make our nation so exceptional.”

Burgum will continue to serve as North Dakota’s Governor with a gubernatorial election scheduled for November 2024.