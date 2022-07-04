MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many pro-abortion rights groups are speaking out.

Throughout downtown Minot Monday, activists took to the area to protest the ruling.

At its peak, about 60 people participated in the rally, showing their disagreement with the ruling and its impact throughout the state.

Two abortion trigger laws in North Dakota will take effect on Thursday, July 28.

House Bill 14-66, bans abortion except for rape, incest or saving a mother’s life. The second law bans evacuation abortion, except in a medical emergency.

Due to the ruling, protesters paraded throughout the streets chanting and showcasing pro-abortion rights signs, with lines of people determined to have their voices heard.

“We can’t celebrate freedom if we’re not all free. My daughter is the age and does not have the same rights I had when I was her age. 70 percent of Americans were not in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, and they did it anyway,” said Sue Casavant.

Protesters say there weren’t any counter-protesters and things remained peaceful throughout the rally.