Dozens of dead cows reported to be floating down the Missouri River

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is asking people to keep their eyes open, after a women found dead cattle in the Missouri River.

When most people look out onto the Missouri River they stare in awe of its beauty.

One woman, instead, saw someting quite shocking.



“I lost count at 23,” said Washburn resident, Jeanette Reim.



Last week, dead cows were discovered floating past a boat launch at Cross Ranch State Park

The cows have since been traced back to Clark Price, a Hensler rancher.

Jeanette Reim, one of the first people to see the cows, tells us. she was eagle watching when she noticed something strange in the water.

“I started to see something black.

I thought what is that.

That doesn’t look normal at all.

Come to find out it’s one cow then two cow and then a whole herd of cows start moving, and you could see how powerful the river was.

It was actually taking the cows and pushing them under the ice,” said Reim.

Reim, a fellow cattle owner herself, says this could cost the rancher a lot of money.



“If they were getting ready to calf, you’ve lost all those calves too.

That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars gone.

It was pretty heartbreaking to see somebody’s livelihood going down the river,” said Reim.



Karl Rockman, who works for North Dakota’s Environmental Quality Department tells us this isn’t as uncommon as one might think.

“This is certainly definitely a unique situation.

We have encountered this before.

Typically it’s more related to severe flooding events or severe weather events,” said Rockman.

He also tells us there are a number of concerns when situations like this occur.



“The nuisance aspect of having a carcass especially as they become beached along the river is probably the number one concern.

Certainly there can be a water quality component.

That will become more concerning later on as those carcasses start to break down, said NEQ’s Water Quality Director, Karl Rockman.



Rockman says, ultimately the task of recovering the lost cattle falls on the rancher.



“I’ve been in contact with the livestock producer.

He’s working on developing a plan to recover those carcasses.

If he’s unable to do that then we will assist him if we can,” said Rockman.



If NEQ is required to assist with the cleanup, we’re told it could come at the cost of the rancher.

As of right now, 25 cows have been discovered, but the official number has yet to be determined.

Anyone who finds more cows along the river bank is asked to call the Department of Environmental Quality.

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality’s phone number is (701) 328-5225.

People are also being told to reach out to the Oliver County Sheriff’s office for questions and concerns. You can reach them at (701) 794-3450.