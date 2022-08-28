BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his vehicle struck a deer, lost control, and entered the median of the road. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on the westbound lanes of the highway.

The driver was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Williston, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The accident remains under investigation. The man’s name will be released pending notification of next of kin.