DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KXNET) — Two individuals from Minnesota have suffered injuries as a result of an accident west of Devils Lake, when their vehicle collided with a tractor on US Highway 2.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:16 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound on US Highway 2 and traveling on the right lane closest to the ditch when it came across an articulated tractor (which was towing an agricultural implement and a pickup truck) going the same way. The driver of the Chevrolet misjudged the closing distance between their vehicle and the slow-moving tractor, and struck the left rear of the implement before coming to a rest on its wheels in the right lane.

The tractor and agricultural implement came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway, and the pickup truck became detached and came to rest in the south ditch. In their report, the NDHP stated that four-way flashers were illuminated on both the tractor and pickup truck, and a slow-moving vehicle emblem was affixed to the rearmost vehicle being towed by the tractor.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 55-year-old from Bloomington, Minnesota, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, and its passenger (a 48-year-old also from Bloomington) is reported to have sustained serious injuries. The driver of the tractor, a 71-year-old man from Penn, was not injured.

The accident is currently under investigation.