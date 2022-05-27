BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The wet spring has helped improve drought conditions across North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 19% of the state in some form of drought, down from 21% last week and 80% three months ago.

Three-fourths of the state was suffering through either extreme or exceptional drought in May 2021.

The western fourth of the state is still abnormally dry but no severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions exist anywhere in the state.

Most of the state saw at least a half-inch of rain over the last week, which has helped improve conditions in western North Dakota.