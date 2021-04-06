Drought shines light on importance of soil health

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Droughts and wildfires have made it difficult for farmers going into this planting season, making soil health even more important this year.

Heading into the planting season, farmers have been trying to maintain good soil health. A conservationist says one way of maintaining healthy soil includes minimizing soil disturbance because tilling soil can lead to a loss of moisture.

He says soil armor, or cover, helps crops maintain their moisture, as well as moderating soil temperatures. Other ways of preserving soil health include diversifying crops, planting cover crops and integrating livestock.

Darrell Oswald, of the Burleigh County Soil District, said, “We want to see positive trends upward in soil organic matter, aggregate stability, water holding capacity, infiltration, those type of things.”

Oswald says another important aspect is minimizing the amount of rainfall runoff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Air Quality

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

TRIP Presser

Soil Health

Armstrong Visits

Juneteenth Vote

Teacher Negotiations

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News