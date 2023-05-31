BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you live in Bismarck and Burleigh County, today is your chance to safely dispose of old and unused prescription drugs.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department are hosting a Take Back Event May 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Burleigh County Senior Center, 315 N. 20th Street in Bismarck.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Among the items that will be accepted at the Take Back location in Bismarck:

Unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, including pills, tablets, caplets (remove product from the packaging)

Inhalers, nebulizer solutions, liquids and creams (leave in the original container)

Controlled substances

Pain relief such as Vicodin, Hydrocodone, Demerol, OxyContin, fentanyl, etc.

Anti-depressants such as Valium, Zoloft, Prozac, etc.

Sleep aids, such as Ambien, Lunesta, Sonata, etc.

The following items will not be accepted at this Take Back event:

Sharps (syringes, lancets), thermometers, glass, home-based care (HBC) or durable medical equipment (DME) supplies, and pharmacy inventory. Residents are encouraged to ask their pharmacists where to safely dispose of these items.

Cancer medications

“Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the community,” said Bismarck Police Officer Caity Horne. “Access is a key risk factor for abuse and addiction of prescription opioid medication. If we reduce the accessibility of unused or expired medications, the fewer drugs there are to be misused, and fewer people will be at risk for abuse, addiction, overdose, and even death.”

The Take Back program was launched in December 2009. North Dakota is the only state in the nation operating free, year-round, statewide prescription drug disposal programs at local law enforcement agencies and pharmacies. To view a list of all permanent Take Back locations throughout North Dakota, visit https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/public-safety/take-back-program/take-back-program-locations.