A man found guilty of killing his wife was back in court on Monday to learn how much time he’ll be spending behind bars.

Judge Gary Lee sentenced Duell Clifton to 35 years with the possibility of parole. Clifton plead guilty to killing his wife, 22-year-old Alytreus C. Clifton.

Before announcing the sentence, Judge Lee listened to family and friends from both sides of the family.

Judge Lee said he hopes this will allow for closure for the family in a tragic situation.