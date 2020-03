DUI Charge filed against Superintendent Baesler

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has been formally charged with DUI.

Baesler was arrested Wednesday, February 26th for DUI on Memorial Highway in Mandan, however charges were filed in the case March 10.

Baesler is charged with B Misdemeanor DUI .08% or greater. It’s listed as a first offense.

Her initial court appearance in Burleigh County is scheduled for March 25. Baesler has offered apology since the incident.

She is seeking re-election for her seat this coming November. KX News sat down for an exclusive television interview with Baesler where she said she is seeking professional help.

KX NEWS exclusive interview with Kirsten Baesler.