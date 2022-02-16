Dustin Gawrylow announced Wednesday he’s running for a seat on the Bismarck County Commission.

Gawrylow is a political consultant and lobbyist who specializes in taxpayer advocacy, he said in a press release. He’s served as the managing director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network since 2012 and executive director of the North Dakota Taxpayers’ Association for four years prior to that.

He’s also served on the City of Bismarck’s Special Assessment Task Force and was recently re-appointed to a second, three-year term on the Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority.

When asked why he’s running for a seat on the commission, Gawrylow said the following:

“The county commission really was not on my radar until the last few months. After having several hours of discussion with community leaders, many of whom I’ve been on the opposing side of issues, it has been made pretty clear to me that there is a need at the county commission level for someone who has a grasp on the interaction between federal, state, county, city, schools, and parks. My record of standing up to government officials and powerful special interest groups on behalf of taxpayers, no matter how uphill the battle may be, puts me in as good of a position as any to try to bring some sanity to the way local government serves its taxpayers.”

He said he has also applied to serve on Burleigh County’s yet-to-be-established Home Rule Charter draft committee, which will be set up later this month.