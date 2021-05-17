Earl Howard, Nikkisue Entzel trial moved to October

A couple accused of murdering the woman’s husband have had their trial moved to October.

The trial for Earl Howard and Nikkisue Entzel had been scheduled to begin Monday in Burleigh County.

The defense attorneys for the two cited new evidence and new witnesses in the case.

Some of the evidence is videos of Nikkisue in interviews that are hard to understand, and may need an audio expert to help with clarity.



Chad Entzel was found dead of a gunshot wound in January of 2020 by investigators after a fire at the home.

Nikkisue is accused of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit arson

Howard is also charged with conspiracy in the case, as well as arson.

This was scheduled to be the first trial held in the State House Chambers for more social distancing.

The new trial date is Oct. 25 of this year.