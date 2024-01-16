BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you like to file your taxes as early as possible, January 29 will be your key date. That’s when both the Internal Revenue Service and North Dakota will begin to officially accept and process returns.

“Consistent with past practice, North Dakota will again open its filing season in conjunction with the IRS,” State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says. “Prior to the official start date, I encourage filers to begin organizing and preparing necessary information in advance.”

In 2023, the state tax office processed roughly 475,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns. Kroshus says his office is ready for another busy tax season, especially given new tax rates for the 2023 tax year are in effect.

“A record-setting tax relief package was passed during the past legislative session, effectively lowering income tax rates across all brackets, including a zero percent first bracket,” Kroshus explains. “In addition, it reduced the number of tax brackets from five to three.”

Kroshus says, in 2023, 93 percent of North Dakota income tax filers submitted their returns electronically. “We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file, since it is the fastest and most secure way,” Kroshus says. “Filing electronically can help improve the taxpayer refund process from a security, accuracy and timeliness standpoint.”

Many North Dakotans are eligible to electronically file their taxes for free, depending on income and age. By answering a few questions online using the ND Free File tool at www.tax.nd.gov/FreeFile, taxpayers can see if they qualify to file their federal and state returns for free with certain tax software companies.

Taxpayers can also utilize free tax preparation sites throughout the state, run by AARP or the IRS, and most will open in February. Details, location information, and contact information to schedule an appointment will soon be available at www.tax.nd.gov/FreeTaxPrep.

Taxpayers can also file electronically through purchased tax preparation software or working with a tax professional.

North Dakota tax booklets and forms can be found on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov/forms. IRS forms can be found at www.irs.gov/forms.

Taxpayers can also use the Where’s My Refund? tool found at www.tax.nd.gov/refund to track the status of their state refund.

The due date to file and pay 2023 individual income tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Taxpayers can stay current on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or through social media at Facebook and LinkedIn.