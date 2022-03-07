One person died early Sunday morning in a southwest Minot apartment fire.

The Minot Fire Department responded to the fire around 12:25 a.m., March 6, at 1730 First Street Southwest. Upon arrival, firefighters came across smoke pouring out of the windows of a home on the first floor.

Crews got inside the apartment and quickly pulled a person out from the building and extinguished the fire.

Other residents in the apartment building were evacuated without incident and the fire was contained to the single first floor dwelling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials said the apartment in which the fire originated did not have a working smoke detector.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.