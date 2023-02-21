BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Emily Eckroth’s resignation Tuesday from the Bismarck School Board has prompted a special meeting of the board later today to consider the resignation and decide what to do next.

Eckroth resigned her seat on the board via an email Tuesday morning.

She was the subject of a recall petition circulating in the Bismarck community since late January. Supporters of the recall pointed to Eckroth’s September 2022 traffic stop incident with police where she later pleaded guilty to obstructing officers.

Up until today, Eckroth had said she would not resign from the school board.

Today’s special school board meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. via a conference call in the Bismarck School Superintendent’s office.