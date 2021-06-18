Edgewood Memory Care honors couple amid Alzheimer’s battle

In February 2020, we shared the love story of the Milsaps and how Mel Milsap would take his wife Lisa — who lives with Alzheimer’s — to Edgewood Memory Care every day.



In September, we shared the impacts the pandemic had on Lisa’s condition, including the inability to visit the memory care center.

But Friday, the Edgewood Memory Care team hosted a golf tournament at Apple Grove in Minot.



Before everyone teed off, they wanted to let the couple know how much they miss them — and gave them a lilac bush and a blanket with the couple’s picture on it.

“I couldn’t talk,” Mel said. “She [Krissy] tore me up. She destroyed me! I told her I gave her this picture, my favorite picture of us, one of them, and I said, ‘We’ll be back to get this.’ Because I really thought we would be and we’re not. So she did this and it was amazing.”

Mel says Lisa’s condition has only gotten worse.



He says now she can’t talk or walk, but she still finds a way to make him laugh and cheer him up.