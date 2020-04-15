Elected leaders ask Gov. Burgum to not extend executive order of business closures in letter

Thirteen North Dakota elected leaders sent a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum on April 14 asking him to not extend his COVID-19 executive order of business closures.

In the letter, sent to KX News from Rep. Luke Simons of District 36, the representatives ask Burgum to allow businesses to reopen while “implementing safeguards to protect their employees, customers, and themselves.”

The letter says that while the executive order may have been issued with “honorable intentions,” it has caused “immeasurable social and economic harm to families and businesses.” Representatives also said businesses should reopen because Burgum said patients are occupying less than 1% of hospital beds, and because of the “stable and low number” of new COVID-19 cases per day.

Reps. Dan Ruby of District 38, Larry Bellew of District 38, Rick Becker of District 7, Tom Kading of District 45, Luke Simons of District 36, Aaron McWilliams of District 20, Bob Paulson of District 3, Jeff Hoverson of District 3, Sebastian Ertelt of District 26, Kathy Skroch of District 26, Jeff Magrum of District 28, Matthew Ruby of District 40, Nathan Toman of District 34 along with Sen. Pro-Tempore Oley Larsen signed the letter.

Below is a copy of the full letter: