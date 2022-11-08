BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) –After months of blistering campaign battles, fiery rhetoric and overheated opinion, politicians and pundits take a breather as the final word on the November 8 General Election is spoken by the voters.
As Your Local Election Headquarters, you’ll be able to follow the results throughout the evening as the ballots are counted and political questions are settled.
In North Dakota and around the U.S., here’s where things stand on Election Day at this hour:
- Local Voting: Computer issues delay voting in many Burleigh County polling locations by 20 minutes.
- Regional Politics: South Dakota’s Noem hopes for easy re-election amid ’24 buzz
- National Election Campaign: Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
- ND Term Limits: New political blood or loss of experience in state politics?
- ND Legalizing Cannabis: North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures
- ND U.S. Senate: Hoeven looking for a third U.S. Senate term.
- In the Morton County State’s Attorney race, former assistant state’s attorney Gabrielle Goter is challenging incumbent Allen Michael Koppy. In September, Goter was fired from her position by Koppy following an outside investigation into claims she had created a “hostile work environment.”