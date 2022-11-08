BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) –After months of blistering campaign battles, fiery rhetoric and overheated opinion, politicians and pundits take a breather as the final word on the November 8 General Election is spoken by the voters.

As Your Local Election Headquarters, you’ll be able to follow the results throughout the evening as the ballots are counted and political questions are settled.

In North Dakota and around the U.S., here’s where things stand on Election Day at this hour:

National Election Campaign: Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

ND Term Limits: New political blood or loss of experience in state politics?

ND Legalizing Cannabis: North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures