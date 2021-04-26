Electric scooter sharing company coming to Bismarck

The City of Bismarck is partnering with Bird Rides to bring electric scooter sharing to the city — just in time for spring.

The scooters, powered through an app, were provided at no cost to the city, according to a press release. Riders will pay to use the scooter per minute.

The Bismarck City Commission unanimously approved an agreement with Bird to provide rental scooters from April through the end of the year.

The scooters can operate on the street and in bike lanes similar to a bicycle, with a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Scooters will be available to rent between 4 a.m. to midnight to anyone 18 and older.

While an exact date the scooters will arrive wasn’t provided, a press release says they’ll be here in “the coming days.”