Electric vehicle tailgate held at North Dakota State Capitol Grounds

A joint effort is working towards a state-wide charging network for electric vehicles.
Capital Electric Cooperative and the North Dakota Department of Transportation held a tailgate event at the state capitol grounds today.
The goal is to get people up to speed on the availability and benefits of electric vehicles.
Everything from motorcycles to bobcats, and even Tesla’s were on display.
We spoke to Josh Schaffner, Energy Services Manager for Capital Electric, who says it’s important to host these kinds of events.
“The number of models that have been announced to be available in the next decades.. we’re talking thousands of different models, from all the different manufacturers. It’s the way of the future, yeah. It’s not if, it’s when,” said Schaffner.
Schaffner says the number of people who are plugging-in is growing, and he expects the tailgate event to be even bigger next year.