MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An electrical fire on the third floor of Trinity Hospital caused the patients and staff of the medical center to evacuate on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the Minot Fire Department, they originally responded to a call from the hospital at 1 Burdick Expressway West at approximately 1:51 p.m. after a report of a small explosion on the third floor resulting in active smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the initial flames and successfully traced them back to an electrical panel.

In total, three engines, one ladder truck, two command vehicles, and two support vehicles were present on site responding to the incident, carrying 16 firefighters and five support staff.

A full evacuation of the third floor was conducted, followed by search and rescue efforts on the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors as well. All occupants of each floor safely exited the structure before the property was once again turned over to Trinity’s building superintendent.

Fire watch will remain in place at Trinity Hospital until all suppression and detection systems are once again fully operable. The fire remains under investigation.