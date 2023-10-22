GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KXNET) — An Elgin man was killed as the result of a crash on Sunday, October 22, after his vehicle drove off the roadway — eventually overturning and entering the Big Muddy Creek.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at some time between 12:42 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a white Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling west out of Glen Ullin on Morton County Road 139 when he drove off of the right side of the roadway, and drove in the ditch for several hundred feet before vaulting over an approach and striking the end of a metal bridge rail near 40 1/2 street. After colliding with the rail, the pickup overturned in the ditch, and came to rest in the creek.

The driver of the Ford — a 22-year-old man from Elgin — was not wearing his seat belt, and ejected from the vehicle. He was later found submerged in the creek, and pronounced dead on the scene. No other occupants are suspected of being in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The crash currently remains under investigation.