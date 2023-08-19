BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been killed after a motorcycle crash that occurred seven miles east of Flasher.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on Friday, August 18, a 65-year-old Elgin man was driving a motorcycle west on ND Highway 21 when his vehicle drifted off the pavement to the right after attempting to negotiate a curve. While attempting to maneuver the vehicle back onto the pavement, the motorcycle overturned — causing the driver (who was not wearing a helmet) to be ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the county coroner.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the NDHP.