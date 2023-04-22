BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — How to best improve our tribal communities is not just a North Dakota goal — it’s something the rest of the world is trying to improve. Even the United Nations is not only trying to raise awareness of indigenous issues, but also attempting to embrace them more in solutions to the global economy and the problems stemming from it.

Through the process of globalization, many unique aspects of certain parts of the world have been lost — but remembering where we come from is still extremely important. Indigenous awareness groups help us understand the importance of our heritage, and protecting our homes and cultures through land and language.

The US Department of Interior spoke at the United Nations this week to remind the world how vital remembering our cultures can be — especially when it comes to indigenous women.

“Indigenous women and girls are our future.,” says US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “They are best positioned to uplift the needs of their communities and advance climate crisis solutions.”

She also says that the climate crisis goes beyond the environment — and that we also risk losing our cultures, lands, and selves as a result. Haaland says if we are going to collectively heal from the wrongs of the past while building the world we all deserve, Indigenous peoples everywhere must be brought into the fold.