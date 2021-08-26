Emergency Commission approves $2.5M for hay transportation assistance program

The North Dakota Emergency Commission has approved $2.5 million for the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program to help reimburse a portion of hay transportation expenses for livestock producers who have lost feed supplies due to drought.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring say the emergency grant program will be limited to livestock owners who have “verifiable feed losses due to drought conditions” and must purchase and transport supplemental feed between April 8 and Nov. 30.

Assistance will be provided for a portion of feed transportation costs. Producers must provide verifiable records of livestock inventories and hay transportation expenses.

According to a press release, funding for the program is provided through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, which will borrow the money from the Bank of North Dakota.

Producers seeking more information about the program can email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752.

Applications are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website at www.nd.gov/ndda in mid-September and will close on Dec. 15.