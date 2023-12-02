UPDATE- POSTED 12/2, 3:35 P.M.

The Bismarck Fire Department has released more information pertaining to this morning’s garage fire.

According to a press release from the BFD, the first fire crews to arrive reported heavy smoke coming from a row of detached garages. Fire crews pulled hose lines and conducted forcible entry operations on several units to extinguish the flames. Overhaul and ventilation of all 16 garages in the row was later completed.

In total, six fire department apparatus and 16 firefighters responded to the blaze, and the Bismarck Police assisted with traffic control. No injury to either residents or first responders was reported, and the fire damage was confined to a small number of garages.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED 12/2, 12:53 P.M.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — City firefighters and police crews were called to an apartment complex at 2007 North 16th Street on Saturday, December 2, after multiple garage units caught fire.

According to Sgt. Cody Berger with the Bismarck Police Department, at approximately 9:52 a.m., officers arriving at the scene witnessed large amounts of smoke coming from unattached garage units on the premises. Firefighters were later able to enter the garages and extinguish the flames within. At least four individual garage units were affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and no foul play is currently suspected by the Bismarck PD. More information on the fire is expected to be released by the Bismarck Fire Department in the future. KX News will post additional details as they become available.