Emergency declared for Sioux Falls as of 10 p.m.

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Updated at: 10:14:

Governor Noem has activated the National Guard to assist with the riots in Sioux Falls.

“South Dakota hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls,” said Governor Noem“This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this. We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.”

Mayor Paul TenHaken has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the city of Sioux Falls and a corresponding curfew that will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and end on Monday at 7 a.m. for 57th-26th St., Kiwanis to I-29.

Sioux Falls Police are saying a large protest group ended up at the Empire Mall and some of them are throwing rocks at police officers. One officer was struck with a rock.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"

Watford City Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Baseball"

UTTC employee tests positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC employee tests positive"

COVID-19 Case Update 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Update 5-30"

Minot Drive-in Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Drive-in Testing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge