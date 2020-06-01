Emergency declared for Sioux Falls as of 10 p.m.

Updated at: 10:14:

Governor Noem has activated the National Guard to assist with the riots in Sioux Falls.

“South Dakota hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls,” said Governor Noem. “This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this. We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.”

Mayor Paul TenHaken has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the city of Sioux Falls and a corresponding curfew that will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and end on Monday at 7 a.m. for 57th-26th St., Kiwanis to I-29.

Sioux Falls Police are saying a large protest group ended up at the Empire Mall and some of them are throwing rocks at police officers. One officer was struck with a rock.