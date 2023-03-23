BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nikki Sue Entzel, convicted in the 2019 death of her husband, Chad Entzel, is appealing her case to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Entzel was found guilty on three counts at her October 2022 trial and sentenced to life in prison February 17, 2023.

An amended notice of appeal was filed with the court March 15. Her attorney at the time, Thomas Glass, listed three issues that form the basis of her appeal:

Whether there was sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction for Conspiracy to

Commit Murder Whether there was sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction for Conspiracy to Commit Arson Whether there was sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction for Conspiracy to Tamper with Physical Evidence

Entzel also has a new attorney representing her, Samuel A. Gereszek, Grand Forks.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Douglas Bahr has removed himself from hearing the appeal because he was the presiding judge at Entzel’s trial in 2022.

No date has been set yet for the state’s high court to hear Entzel’s appeal.