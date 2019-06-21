EOW for Highway Patrol K-9 Barry

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is sad to announce the End of Watch for one of their K-9’s.

According to their Facebook page, K-9 Barry passed away Tuesday, June 18th after dealing with numerous medical issues throughout the year that he simply was not able to recover from.

Photo collage courtesy of NDHP.

The Highway patrol posts that they are mourning Barry’s passing and that K-9 troopers create a special bond with the dogs they are assigned to work with every day — including creating memories with their families off the force.

Barry worked with Trooper Clark in the Bismarck area.

The NDHP does not yet know whether or not they will replace K9 Barry. They say, “Selecting and training a police K9 can take time and is expensive. The NDHP continually asses the need for them once they leave us. Since the loss is still early it is hard to say right now if we will look to fill K9 Barry’s position with another dog.”