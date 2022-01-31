More than 200 energy sector exhibitors met face-to-face at the Bismarck Event Center last week for the 43rd annual EPIC conference

Last week, the Energy Progress and Innovation Conference (EPIC) held its 43rd meeting at the Bismarck Event Center.

The conference was put on by staff from Bismarck State College’s Continuing Education and National Energy Center for Excellence.

More than 200 exhibitors met face-to-face after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

The conference comprised three days of networking and break-out sessions from vendors and representatives for oil refining, energy generation, utilities and more. One such vendor was St. Paul, Minnesota-based Environmental Plant Services, or EPS, which is a contractor that does environmental cleanup of buildings at coal-fired power plants, such as Great River Energy.

Dana Krakowski is director of sales and marketing at EPS and says she’s been attending EPIC for 20 years.

“Just exposure, we go over and discuss what projects are coming up, what projects we’ve done in the past with them, how everything is going. We get asked to be put on bidders lists if their future projects with someone maybe we haven’t worked with, but it’s a lot of seeing people that we have worked with and reigniting that relationship,” explained Krakowski.

EPS does asbestos, lead and mold remediation at power plants in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and other states.