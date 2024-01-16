UPDATE: POSTED 1/16, 3:15 p.m.

A third produced water spill has been reported to have taken place over the past week — in this case, on Saturday, January 13.

According to a release from the ND Oil and Gas Division, the spill took place in Watford City — where Goodnight Midstream reported that a frozen pipe caused 426 barrels of produced water to be released on location. The spill was within containment, and at the time of writing, approximately 150 barrels have been recovered.

A ND Oil and Gas inspector has been to the location, and will monitor the clean-up and remediation of the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: POSTED 1/16, 1:47 P.M.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division has reported two spills of oil and produced water throughout the state over the previous week — both of which are believed to have been the direct result of equipment failures.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, on Saturday, January 13th, White Butte Oil Operations LLC reported that 1026 barrels of produced water and 54 barrels of crude oil at the JORE (Federal) 1-12 well in McKenzie County.

White Butte states that the spill was caused by an equipment failure on location due to the freezing weather. Fortunately, the spill remained within the tank battery’s containment berm and was stopped from spreading into the surrounding area.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division also states that on Thursday, January 11, a water injection line leak occurred in Mountrail County — in which 468 barrels of produced water from Hess Water Services were released on location due to another equipment failure. All produced water has stayed on the pad and within the berm of the area, and there is no offsite impact. Currently, 100 barrels of water have been recovered.

ND Oil and Gas inspectors have already been dispatched and will be overseeing clean-up and remediation at both sites.