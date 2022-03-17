MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has pleaded guilty to felony murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, who was also his business partner.

Forty-one-year-old Eric Clayton Venn reached a plea deal with prosecutors, who agreed to recommend that two other charges be dismissed.

Venn and the victim, 29-year-old Arnalyn Repalam, jointly operated the Filipino Online Retail and Wholesale Store in Minot.

In court on Wednesday, a prosecutor said Venn and Repalam had argued, then Venn had gone out and bought ammunition for his gun, returned and shot the victim.